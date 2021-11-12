A bottle of Batman inspired Scotch whisky costs £495 and with just 145 bottles of Irishtree Speyside Single Malt available from DC Comics inspired London food and drinks venue Park Row.

Who could have imagined when the first Action comic featuring Superman (now worth in excess of $3 million) was released in 1938 that what was initially aimed at children would some 80 years later become a huge business running alongside rival Marvel comics?

Irishtree is the fictional ancestral home of Batman’s alter ego Bruce Wayne and the restaurant offers a multitude of different options including The Iceberg Lounge, a bar themed around Batman villain The Penguin, Rogues Gallery, a restaurant devoted to Catwoman, the Old Gotham City bar and Pennyworth’s, a whisky bar inspired by Batman’s British butler Alfred.

Pride of place however goes to the Monarch Theatre which can seat just 20 people and offers a one-of-a-kind gastronomic show, with carefully crafted staging and immersive courses that play with the senses.

Running up to Christmas, the 10-course menu (which includes a drink) will cost £249 per person.

