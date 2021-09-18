Celebrating Batman Day on Saturday, September 18, 2021

CELEBRATING Batman Day all across the world, on Saturday, September 18, 2021

Did you know that fans are celebrating the official Batman Day 2021 today, Saturday, September 18?

The world over, fans of the iconic Caped Crusader from Gotham City, have been dressing up as him, attending parties, watching the films, in fact, anything related to the Dark Knight and his legend.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, the character of Batman first starred in two serial films in the 1940s: Batman and Batman and Robin, and has since gone on to spawn a successful television series that started in 1966, starring Adam West and Burt Ward, as Batman and his sidekick, the ‘Boy Wonder’, Robin, which always saw the ‘dynamic duo’ heading out from the Batcave in the Batmobile to rid the city of criminals like ‘The Joker’, ‘The Riddler’, and ‘The Penguin’.

Warner Bros created the franchise of Batman films in the 1980s, beginning with the 1989 film Batman, directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton, with Burton and Keaton returning for the 1992 sequel Batman Returns, and then in 1995, Joel Schumacher directed Batman Forever with Val Kilmer playing Batman.

Two further films bombed at the box office, but in 2005, with Christian Bale playing the lead role, some of the highest-grossing films of all time followed, with Christopher Nolan directing Batman Begins, and following that with The Dark Knight in 2008, and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, both again starring Bale, with both sequels grossing over €850 million worldwide, in a franchise that has become known as ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’, widely regarded as restoring the interest in the superhero’s popularity, and with the second installment considered one of the best superhero movies of all time.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.