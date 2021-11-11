The eight stone pitbull that mauled a 10-year-old boy to death in Wales was sold on Facebook just days before the attack.

The eight stone pitbull that mauled a 10-year-old boy to death in Wales was sold on Facebook just days before the attack due to the owners’ fears that it would attack other dogs.

Former owner Lee Jenkins nicknamed the pitbull ‘beast’ and said in the Facebook post advertising the dog that he could no longer take care of him.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The post was shared to a breeders’ forum in October and said: ‘Beast 15 months, 115lbs, 24 ttw [inches to the withers].’

On October 29 he added: ‘Looking to re-home my boy, he’s 15 months old, great with people but unfortunately he does not like other dogs at all.’

‘I’ve tried my best with him, I have other dogs and cannot put them at risk, he needs someone with time.’

The dog was rehomed and it was shortly after, on Monday, November 8, that he fatally attacked 10-year-old Jack Lis while he was playing at a home in Caerphilly, South Wales.

A friend had called for help but neighbours could not pull the powerful dog away from Jack and he died before paramedics got to the scene.

The dog, which had to be shot seven times by armed officers, is being examined to find out whether it is a breed that is illegal in Britain. Neighbours say they think that the dog was an American pitbull but this has not been verified yet.

Former owner Lee Jenkins told The Sun: “I am not the owner of that dog, I told the police everything I know, they know I have nothing to do with it.”

“It’s not my dog and it’s since been re-homed from me.”

Gwent Police have since confirmed that a 28-year-old woman was on conditional bail after being arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Despite the dog being from the bull terrier family, it is vital the owners train their animals, no matter how big they are, to avoid incidents like this.