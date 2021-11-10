Woman, 28, arrested after Wales dog attack death

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested following a dog attack in Wales in which a 10-year-old boy died.

Gwent Police confirmed that the dog had been destroyed: “The dog was destroyed by firearms officers and no other animals were involved in the attack.”

The woman was questioned on suspicion of owning a dangerously out of control dog causing injuries that resulted in death. She has been released on bail.

The incident happened on Monday, November 8, when police were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, Caerphilly, at around 3:50pm following reports of a dog attack.

As reported by WalesOnline earlier that afternoon, residents in the area had reported a lot of activity, with emergency vehicles arriving into the neighbourhood. At least 12 police patrol cars and four ambulances were reported to be involved.

10-year-old Jack Lis died at the scene.

Two men, one 34 and from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and one 19 from Caerphilly, voluntarily spoke with police in relation to the same offence, they have also been released.