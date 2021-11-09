Provisional prison for 12 arrested in Palma de Mallorca airport incident

Provisional prison for the 12 arrested in the Palma de Mallorca airport incident



The incident that happened last Friday, November 5, when an Air Arabia plane made an emergency landing at Palma de Mallorca airport, was unprecedented in Spanish aviation history. A plan by 24 illegal immigrants – 12 of whom are still unaccounted for – to enter Spain irregularly will now mark a before and an after in aviation protocols.

Sources consulted by larazon.es said of the event, “It is something that has never happened before. Security systems until now, without taking these eventualities into account, were perfectly covered”. They predicted that “a type of security will have to be designed to cover this possible type of act”.

According to Efe yesterday, Sunday 7, the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police have not shirked their responsibility. The twelve detainees have already been charged with the crimes of sedition, illegal entry into Spain, and public disorder.

What is increasingly clear is that the flight of these twenty passengers was orchestrated through a Facebook group set up in the name of Brooklyn. “Guys, listen, most of you want to emigrate. Follow this plan: we need 40 volunteers. All the boys from Brooklyn, who book a plane to Turkey and fly over Spain”, says the group administrator, who answers to the initials YS, from Casablanca.

The Turkey flight actually departed from Casablanca in Morocco, and investigations have uncovered that several of the detainees were members of this Facebook group, as confirmed to Efe by sources.

When put in front of a judge on Monday, November 8, eleven of the twelve detainees refused to testify. The only one prepared to speak was the man who had faked illness to make the plane carry out an emergency landing.

This man had reportedly been arrested previously in Spain back in 2020, charged with damages and resistance to authority, and was detained by the Police for an alleged crime of favouring illegal immigration and violation of the immigration law. All 12 detainees were sentenced to provisional prison, as reported by larazon.es.

