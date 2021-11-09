New campaign to encourage use of public transport in Mallorca launched by the Transport Consortium of Mallorca (TIB) under the headline ‘Online with you’.

The campaign aims to promote intercity public transport with the aim of making the entire population of Mallorca aware of the new TIB bus network that came into operation at the beginning of the year.

A TV advert extolling the virtues of the service launched the promotion is being followed up with four more adverts showing ease of use, comfort, savings and the improved accessibility of new buses using sustainable energy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



this year the quality of the service has increased, with an increase in frequencies and better connections, as well as the creation of more direct routes to save travel time and the new network has also introduced a new fleet with more sustainable vehicles as a total of 223 new buses of which 198 use compressed natural gas and 18 are electric.

With the new service, a new fare system has also been implemented throughout the TIB network (bus, train and metro) so that the Intermodal Card has become a wallet and works with a points system that rewards regular users, making the more they travel the more they save.

Another measure to promote transport and the Intermodal Card, has been the extension of free travel for children under 16 years included, as until last August that measure only applied to those under 12.

Thank you for reading ‘New campaign to encourage use of public transport in Mallorca’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.