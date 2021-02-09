CALVIA has opened a compressed liquid natural gas station that serves Mallorca public transport (TIB) buses and will also be open to the public for refuelling private vehicles shortly.

Mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, welcomed the Regional Minister for Mobility and Housing, Marc Pons to the station which not only acts as refuelling depot but can also house 42 buses.

Badal explained that this would not only bring an improvement in public transport within the town but the compressed natural gas fuel system will be a benefit for the environment and reduce road noise.

The minister commented that “this is one of the six gas stations that we have promoted with the new TIB network on the island of Mallorca, and the first one open to all citizens and business networks”.

The garage, located at the Son Bugadelles industrial estate, includes a car park with capacity to house 42 buses, a vehicle-cleaning area, an office and a fast-loading compressed natural gas station with two refuelling lanes with NGV 1 and NGV2 pumps.

