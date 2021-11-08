THREE days of fashion as part of the Ronda de Moda promotion which runs from Thursday November 11 to Saturday November 13.

This special event which concentrates of fashion outlets in the seeks to help and encourage to local businesses as they are about to start the Christmas campaign.

These three days will see a range of different activities that will seek, that not only publicise the commercial side of the town, but to accompany them with musical and leisure events as Ronda starts to recover from the health crisis.

On one hand, there will be initiatives in shops and on the street under the banner ‘The centre loves you’, which has the support of the Junta de Andalucia in its line of aid to open shopping centres.

The intention is to invite all of the businesses that wish to open their companies until 10 pm and propose promotions, offers and even offer their products on the street.

There will be street entertainment with music at various points in the Ronda Open Shopping Centre to encourage residents and visitors to walk through the area and browse around the shops.

Two fashion shows will be held in the Santo Domingo Convent on Friday and Saturday 8pm highlighting different Ronda establishments which will present their collections.

