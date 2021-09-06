LA SALA Banus regularly hosts fundraising lunches for good causes and on Tuesday September 28, it is the turn of Palevlas Protectora de Animales which is based in Monda.

This not-for-profit association was founded in 2008 by José Antonio Serrano Chinchilla, to fight and prevent animal abuse, abandonment and promote the sterilisation of cats and dogs, whether they are pets or strays.

Running from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, guests will enjoy a two-course meal plus free flowing wine at a cost of €33 per person and during the afternoon there will be music from Marlon, a fashion show presented by Mapuchi Moda and a charity raffle.

Due to strict pandemic health regulations, the number of tickets is restricted and have to be reserved in advance (and paid for) by email to [email protected] or by calling 952 814 145.

Whilst the lunch is all about helping animals, guests are politely requested not to bring their furry friends with them on the day.

Another date to put in your diary is Wednesday December 1 from 1pm to 3pm when its time for the Christmas Fashion Show Lunch featuring latest designs from La Sala favourite Angel Clothes.

Apart from helping people chose some special designer pieces for Christmas the intention is to also introduce guests to the Elena Gaite Foundation which is a charity which the Sala Group has supported for some years.

Complementing the show will be a two-course meal with plenty of cava costing €35 and reservations should be made as above.

