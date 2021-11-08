FIVE women got together to help abandoned dogs on Mijas Costa and formed Suspiros de Cuatro Patas (Four legged sighs).

This not-for-profit organisation relies on goodwill, donations and volunteers and although it does not have a shelter, it manages to find volunteers to foster the dogs until permanent homes can be found.

The association helps with the cost of food and visits to vets to encourage as many volunteers as possible, but is always looking for more especially those who have cars and would be prepared to ferry the animals to vets or foster homes and to collect donations of food.

They are currently raising funds by selling the El Gordo lottery ticket in tenths at a cost of €23, making €3 to support the animals for each ticket sold.

To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/suspirosdecuatropatas and see some of the dogs that are in need of a forever home.

The larger shelters quite rightly receive a great deal of publicity and support, but this type of small but dedicated collection of local women is also deserving of help.

