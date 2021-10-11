Special event for dog charity raised €5000 at La Sala Banus which will go towards vet bills, new shelter areas, food, and medicines at Palevlas Protectora de Animals in Monda.

This is a small family run shelter where no dog is caged or tethered and all roam free around the modest finca which is in the centre of the shelter and they look after cats as well.

Naturally, money is always hard to come by which is why supporter Kim Arthurs held at an earlier fundraiser at The Harbour in Marbella and now this event at La Sala on Tuesday September 28 which was attended by 95 guests who enjoyed a two-course lunch, a fashion show organised by Mapuchi Moda and music from Marlon Roach.

There were 25 raffle prizes as well as an auction for some giant teddy bears and which turned into a battle between Charlie Mullins OBE who has just sold Pimlico Plumbers and Lord John Day which saw Mr Mullins paying an incredible €1,500 and Lord John Day accepting defeat but generously donating a further €500 to Palevlas.

To find out how you can help visit https://palevlasprotectora.es/.

