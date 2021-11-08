DISORIENTED young griffon vulture rescued in Marbella’s La Bajadilla Marina by City Veterinary Health team today, Monday November 8.

Alerted by the Local Police to the fact that the bird was apparently in trouble and had landed on a pleasure boat at dock in the marina, the veterinary team managed to immobilise the vulture and take it to the Endangered Species Recovery Centre (CREAS) of the Junta de Andalucia.

It was reportedly unharmed but did have symptoms of fatigue, hunger and cold and as it is a young specimen, weighing about 5 and a half kilos, it probably became disoriented from its migratory route and, as a result of exhaustion, descended to marina looking for rest and food.

It is the second griffon vulture rescued by municipal employees in the last three months as last August, officers from the Fire Station and the Local Police helped a specimen that was injured and had taken refuge on the landing of a staircase in the urbanisation of El Ángel, in Nueva Andalucía.

A month later, firefighters also rescued an eagle owl that had been trapped more than ten metres high, in the protection net of a golf course located in San Pedro Alcantara.

