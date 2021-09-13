Stunning griffon vulture rescued in Alicante

A stunning but disorientated and malnourished griffon vulture has been rescued in Alicante.

Officers from the Guardia civil were alerted by a resident in the Alicante town of Novelda that a vulture had been spotted. A citizen security patrol headed out from the local police station in search of the vulture and discovered that it was disorientated.

Vultures need plenty of space to fly so the Guardia civil officers made the decision to call in a local falconer. The falconer was able to confirm that the vulture was in fact a Gyps fulvus specimen, and that was possibly malnourished.

Sadly, many vultures die after they collide with wind turbines or electrical infrastructures. Malnutrition is also often seen in younger birds too. Poisoned bait is something that also affects the numbers of vultures.

Not many types of vultures can be found in Europe but the griffon vulture is one of them. Other vultures in Europe include the black vulture, Egyptian vulture and the bearded vulture.

The griffon vulture was discovered on Sunday, September 12, and will be taken to the Santa Faz Wildlife Recovery Centre. It is hoped that the vulture will be able to return to its natural environment as soon as possible.

