Collective Calling in San Pedro offers a free Inspiring Futures programme to support those who are seeking to rebuild their lives and careers in the aftermath of the pandemic.

After having organised a food delivery service during lockdown and care for local communities in need during the hardest of times, Collective Calling extends its life coaching and food bank support to Inspiring Futures course participants.

A mixture of life coaching and applied training, the nine-week program empowers people to learn new skills in order to expand their life opportunities.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Participants will be challenged to embrace positive aspects of change, identify their passion and put this knowledge into action with new mental health and business tools.

The course is offered free of charge and is held on two mornings per week, Mondays and Wednesdays, for a total of 27 hours and they can even assist with travel expenses.

It includes modules focused on building confidence and self-esteem, efficient problem solving and SMART goal setting.

Also on the agenda: pro-tips on CV-building, mastering job interview techniques and basic IT-skills comprehension.

The next Inspiring Futures course starts on November 15 so to take part call 951 742 495, send a WhatsApp to 655 679 007 or email [email protected]

Thank you for reading ‘Collective Calling in San Pedro offers a free Inspiring Futures programme’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.