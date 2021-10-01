LOCAL charity Collective Calling charity shop opened in San Pedro Alcantara on Av, Pablo Ruiz Picasso.

All money generated from the shop will go towards Collective Calling’s relief efforts. The shop has many designer brands at amazing prices and the shop will welcome all clothing donations.

The charity deployed teams of volunteers to areas affected by the Estepona fires to help support the local community with food assistance, their response was coordinated with the local town halls, and they were able to reach affected persons the same day they were able to return to their town after being evacuated.

To date, 350 households have been reached through their response, which is approximately 1400 people who have been impacted.

“It was amazing to see how the local community mobilized to help meet the immediate needs of those affected, the Malaga walking football club organized multiple drop-off points which generated tons of donated food items to come flooding in to the Collective Calling food bank.

“In addition, the English International School donated food items, alongside first aid essentials and Swans School students supported our efforts helping to sort and pack the food parcels ready for distribution” said Paul Carr, co-founder of Collective Calling.

