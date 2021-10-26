RESTRICTIONS are eased once again in the Balearic Islands effective October 26 now that infections have dropped and some 81 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated.

In announcing this decision, Minister Iago Negueruela said that the plan establishes a return to normality in all economic and social activities, always taking into account the general measures of caution and protection and the use of a mask.

In general, the use of 100 per cent of the maximum capacity of establishments, premises or services open to the public will be allowed however nightclub activities will still require the obligatory use of a mask and in spaces delimited and separated from the areas intended for the consumption of drinks and food.

One of the few restrictions that remain is the one regarding the consumption of tobacco as smoking is still prohibited on the terraces of public establishments, as well as in open spaces for public use when it is not possible to ensure the maintenance of a minimum distance of two metres from others.

The Balearics are at alert level 1. By islands, Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera are at alert level 1, while Menorca is at alert level 0, or controlled risk.

Wearing of masks will still be required at large outdoor events where a minimum distance of 1.5 metres separation is not possible and indoors there is a requirement for ventilation of enclosed spaces and mandatory presence of CO 2 metres in classified establishments of high risk.

The use of a mask is mandatory in gyms although competitions with less than 3,000 participants are allowed without the prior authorisation of the General Directorate of Sports.

