Night time restrictions on Mallorca are now removed

GIVEN the improvement in the epidemiological and welfare situation, the Balearic Government has issued a resolution so that night time restrictions on Mallorca are removed.

This means that social and family meetings between people who don’t live in the same household in Mallorca are now allowed, although maximum occupancy of the tables in entertainment, catering and nightlife establishments remains at eight people inside and 12 people outside.

The epidemiological data as of September 3 that allows this decision indicates that the cumulative incidence at 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants was 251 in Mallorca and the occupancy of critical beds was 19.37 per cent.

All islands in the group except for Ibiza are now without night time restrictions but the ‘party island’ has to ensure that those who aren’t cohabiting must keep apart between 2am and 6am until at least September 13.

This doesn’t mean that the Government is giving the young people in Mallorca a carte blanche to enjoy so called ‘bottle parties’ in public, but it does mean that people can get together in their own homes and spend more time in each other’s company.

The matter will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis and if any significant spike in new infections occurs, then no doubt the Government will consider taking new actions to rectify the situation.

