Gemma Collins reveals her ‘unborn’ baby’s name and her plans to give birth outdoors.

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins, 40, has revealed how she plans to give birth outdoors. She has also picked her baby’s name, even though she is not pregnant yet.

Gemma hopes to get pregnant soon with her boyfriend Rami Hawash. During lockdown, she took to gardening and has been moved by nature.

On The Gemma Collins Podcast, she revealed details of how she would like to give birth. She commented: “Me and Mother Nature are at one, because I’m hoping to get pregnant soon.

“Maybe I should find a place in the forest where I can give birth to my Mother Nature’s child.

“I might even call it Blossom. The Japanese blossom tree.

“I know the child’s name – it’s going to be called Blossom!”

Gemma added: “Blossom is soon to be born around Japanese cherry trees.

“I really want to go to Japan, because I’ve been seeing the cherry blossoms and they are unbelievable. They take my breath away.”

Gemma is determined to get pregnant soon and has already started a health kick. She hopes this will help her become a mum.

Gemma said: “I’m on a massive, massive health one. Winter is coming, I want to keep my immunity up, I want to, obviously, try for a baby now.

“It’s really important that this is my main focus.

“I’ve been trying to go to bed early. If I don’t go to bed at six or seven o’clock I’ll get hangry, especially if I’m doing sugar-free.”

