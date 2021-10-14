Attempted kidnapping of a young girl in Mallorca’s Palma.

Officers from the National Police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a five-year-old girl. The attempted kidnapping took place in the middle of the street in Palma.

According to sources in the police force, the attempted kidnapping occurred on Tuesday evening at about 8pm. A man attempted to kidnap the girl from Caballero d’Asphelt street.

The man had been riding a scooter and had his face hidden. Reportedly he grabbed the girl who had been walking with her mother.

The man is said to have managed to ride a few metres with the child. He then came across a van. He let the child go and fled the scene of the incident.

The National Police are investigating the shocking incident. The suspect has not been identified at this time and no arrests have been made.

