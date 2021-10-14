Broad daylight attack on runner in Cuevas del Almanzora

Broad daylight attack on a runner in Cuevas del Almanzora, in Spain’s Almeria.

Shockingly the attack took place in the municipality of Cuevas del Almanzora on Spain’s National Day. A day when most people would be enjoying a day off.

A young woman was violently attacked when she headed out for a run. The woman has had to be hospitalised for various tests. She had suffered from a head injury during the attack. According to reports, she is now out of danger.

The attack took place in broad daylight on October 12. The young woman had been running through an area in the town centre of Cuevas del Almanzora.

Municipal sources report that the woman was pounced on. Her attacker pulled her hair and grabbed her by her neck. She fell to the ground. She then suffered a strong impact to her head. Due to her injuries, she was taken to the Hospital La Inmaculada in Huercal-Overa.

The attack occurred at around 10am in the morning. The woman was attacked in part of the municipality known as “El Vivero”. A witness came to the assistance of the woman. They also called the emergency services to ensure that she received medical treatment.

The attacker has not yet been arrested.

