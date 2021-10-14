How much does Pedro Sánchez earn?

How much does the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez earn?

The draft version of the 2022 budget is here. It shows the salaries that the government can expect to receive next year.

Surprisingly, Pedro Sanchez does not receive the highest amount in the government. The salaries of the Constitutional Court come in as the best-paid jobs among the high positions of the State. The president of the Constitutional Court, Juan José González Rivas, has the best-paid position of all. His salary comes in at 160,728.12 euros. Sanchez is only expected to see a salary of 86,542.08.

The draft law of the General State Budget for 2022 was submitted to the Congress of Deputies on Wednesday, October 13. The document shows salaries earned by public posts. It also shows that all these positions will have a salary increase on that seen in last year’s budget.

Pedro Sánchez is expected to receive 86,542.08 euros in 2022. His three deputy prime ministers will receive only slightly less. Their salaries have been listed as 81,341.16 euros. The ministers in the government are set to receive 76,355.28 euros.

Civil servants had been awarded a 2 per cent pay rise for 2022. The salary increases of the government only come in at 0.9 per cent higher than last year though.

As reported by 20 minutes: “The salaries of Sánchez, his prime ministers and his ministers, as well as those of the president of the Council of State – 86,900.76 – and the Economic and Social Council – 94,937.04 – are spread over twelve monthly payments and are not entitled to special payments.”

