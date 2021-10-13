Shooting range in Calvia to be cleaned with the removal of lead shot and used plastic shotgun cartridges.

The General Directorate of Waste and Environmental Education has approved the Plan for the cleaning of the old shooting range of Can Trujillo, presented by the new owners of the estate which will have to be undertaken at the owner’s expense.

This land is considered part of the Natura 2000 Network and falls under the categories of Community Importance (SCI) and Special Protection Area for Birds (SPA).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The cleaning plan consists of the removal of visible waste such as shotgun pellets and wadding scattered in an area of ​​about 1,000 m 2 whilst the discarded shell cases will have to be picked by hand in order to protect plant life.

Once the cleaning of the shooting range has been completed, the Waste and Contaminated Soils Service will evaluate the Soil Quality Report and Quantitative Risk Analysis submitted by the developer, which will establish the appropriate procedure to continue with the environmental restoration of the space.

Thank you for reading ‘Shooting range in Calvia to be cleaned with the removal of lead shot ’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.