EVERY two years, street artists are invited to submit designs for BetArt in Calvia to decorate public and private buildings.

Calvia Council and the Calvia Foundation have now published the rules for judges and artists who wish to take part in BetArt 2021 which will see new artwork decorating the town.

Those interested can register until August 19, in the case of judges and until September 14, in the case of artists and this year the work which will take place from November 9 to 23 will be undertaken in Calvia Vila and es Capdella.

BetArt is a visual and urban arts project that began in 2012 in Calvia, and has been carried out biennially since 2014, with the aim of highlighting different areas of the municipality by creating new visitor attractions.

In 2013, Palmanova and Magaluf were chosen for decoration and since then, BetArt has been held in Santa Ponça-Galatzo Peguera, and in 2018 in the area of ​​Cas Catala, Illetes, Bendinat, Portals and Costa d’en Blanes.

To find out more about the competition and how to take part, visit the Calvia Council website.

