Rafa Nadal named adopted son of Sant Llorenç des Cadassar during an informal ceremony today Wednesday October 13.

The decision to honour Mallorca’s favourite tennis player was made in 2020 in recognition of his support through the Rafa Nadal Foundation following the torrential rain that struck the town on October 9, 2018.

The event, which had an intimate format, was attended by Rafa Nadal, the Council team, relatives of the tennis player, two representatives of the Association of Affected by the Torrentada de Sant Llorenç and local residents who did not want to miss the opportunity to see the presentation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Not only did he personally attend to assist in the clear up operation back in 2018 but through his Foundation generously donated €9 million to assist those who lost so much due to the flood, which was the largest single donation received.

This is the greatest honour that the Council can grant and recognises both his generosity and his commitment to helping residents of the town to get back on their feet and return to some form of normality.

We are a consultancy firm that provides professional services in resident/non-resident taxes, accountancy, staff requirements and legal assistance for businesses and private persons.



Email: Our team of multi-lingual professionals provides comprehensive consulting services in the language of your choice; English, Spanish, German, Dutch or Russian.Email: [email protected] Phone: +34 971 694 044 Website: http://www.gcmca.es

Thank you for reading ‘Rafa Nadal named adopted son of Sant Llorenç des Cadassar’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.