Rafael Nadal named adoptive son of town for his good works

John Smith
Rafa helping out in 2018
Rafa helping out in 2018 Credit: YouTube

AS if Rafael Nadal hadn’t received enough awards and honours, two years to the day after torrential floods that hit the island and killed 13 people on October 9 2018, he has had a street named after him in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

This isn’t because of his tennis success but because during the major clear-op following the floods, he didn’t make use of his fame and position but simply turned up and became a volunteer and organised a charity race which raised €1 million.

For this he is also named an adoptive son of the town.




