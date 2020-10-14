Rafael Nadal named adoptive son of town for his good works

AS if Rafael Nadal hadn’t received enough awards and honours, two years to the day after torrential floods that hit the island and killed 13 people on October 9 2018, he has had a street named after him in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

This isn’t because of his tennis success but because during the major clear-op following the floods, he didn’t make use of his fame and position but simply turned up and became a volunteer and organised a charity race which raised €1 million.

For this he is also named an adoptive son of the town.