Foster families wanted in Almeria

Foster families wanted in Spain’s Almeria.

A new foster care campaign has been launched by the Directorate General for Children of the Andalucian Regional Government. In the province of Almeria, there is currently a total of 348 children living in Child Protection Centres. All of these children want to find a home and a family. Across Andalucia, 2000 children are in the same situation.

The campaign hopes to increase the number of foster families available. According to data provided by Antonia Rubio, the Director General for Children, 98 families are currently fostering children in Almeria. At the moment these families are fostering 144 children.

The government are committed to providing help for children needing foster care. Rubio commented: “it is an administrative obligation not only to make this reality visible but also to motivate the population to actively participate in this programme”.

There are a variety of different types of foster care for children that are not able to live with their biological families according to Rubio.

The campaign hopes to find families who are committed to helping children. The campaign is searching for married or unmarried couples with or without children or single adults that want to foster.

Rubio commented: “The only requirement is a willingness to foster and the capacity to cover the physical, psychological, affective and social needs of children and adolescents.

The Aproni International Foundation is also supporting the campaign.

