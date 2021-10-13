John Bishop gets new Saturday night show

John Bishop gets new Saturday night comedy show on ITV.

Actor and comedy superstar John is set to present a new Saturday night comedy show called The John Bishop Show. The new ITV show is set to be co-produced by So Television and Lola TV.

At the moment John is on tour with his stand-up show, Right Here Right Now. He is also sure to delight fans when he appears in Doctor Who.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The John Bishop Show will run on ITV for six weeks. According to ITV: “Every week John will be doing his trademark everyman stand-up and shooting the breeze with some very special celebrity guests. Star interviewees will include the hottest names in film, TV, sport, music and more in front of a live studio audience.

“John will also be checking the global comedy pulse with a team of stand-ups from all over the world.”

John has appeared in shows such as John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue, John Bishop’s Ireland and Fearless.

John commented: “We’ve been discussing making a Saturday night show for ITV for a while and I am so glad that we are finally going to be doing it. We want it to be up to date and topical, whilst also fitting the energy and fun that Saturday nights on ITV is known for.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment said: “The John Bishop Show is the perfect Saturday night fix; celebrity tales, hilarious stand-up comedy and showcasing new global talent. John’s charismatic on-air style will delight viewers and guests alike.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.