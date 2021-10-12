Travel chaos as London Overground train derails

Travel chaos as London Overground train smashes into a barrier leaving two people injured.

The crash occurred at Enfield station. The train ended up being left at an angle after it hit the buffers. The shocking accident occurred shortly after 8am on Tuesday, October 12.

The incident happened during rush hour in North London. According to the London ambulance service, two people were treated for minor injuries. The people did not need to be taken to hospital though.

Firefighters evacuated the eight-carriage train. According to reports about 50 people had to be evacuated.

Due to the crash services have now been suspended between Enfield Town and Edmonton Green. It is expected that services will resume at 3pm.

One commuter commented on the crash and said: “Just been there & chaos at the door. The train arrived at Enfield Town & crashed into the buffers.

“Fortunately didn’t go through the station window.”

London Fire Brigade’s Station Commander Jim O’Neill commented: “The train has hit the buffers at the station, which is at the end of the line, and gone up over the top of them.

“Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the train to ensure there were no further people on board.

“Crews are now assisting station staff to make the scene safe and a recovery operation will then be carried out.”

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service spoke of the derailment. They said: “We were called at 8:16am this morning (12 October) to reports of a train derailed at Enfield Town railway station, Enfield.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene: one ambulance crew, an emergency planning officer, a clinical team manager, two incident response officers, medics in cars, and our hazardous area response team.

“Two people were assessed at the scene for minor injuries, but they were not taken to hospital.”

