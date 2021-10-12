Arsonist sets vehicles ablaze leaving multiple people injured in Murcia’s Molina de Segura.

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday morning, October 12. Attacks by an alleged arsonist have left four people injured. One of the victims had to be taken to hospital due to the severe burns inflicted. The other victims also had to be taken to hospital.

Multiple people were rescued by the emergency services in Murcia. The people were rescued after seven vehicles and a house went up in flames. The incident occurred in the early hours on Gran Vía street in Molina de Segura.

The emergency services 112 coordination centre received multiple calls from locals. The calls came in at around 6:30 am. The callers reported that a person had begun setting fire to vehicles in a local street.

Reportedly the blaze spread to a two-storey house. Firefighters from the Consorcio de Extinción de Incendios y Salvamento de la Region de Murcia sped to the scene of the incident. Local police officers from Molina de Segura and a civil protection patrol also attended the scene.

Due to the fire, three ambulances and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Gerencia de Urgencias y Emergencias 061 were also deployed.

The emergency services were able to rescue three men and one woman. The victims were between the ages of 50 and 80 years old. One person is said to be in a serious condition due to the burns received. They have been taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital. The three other victims suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to the Morales Meseguer Hospital.

