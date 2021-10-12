Jet2 adds thousands of seats to Canaries and Turkey

Jet2 adds thousands of seats to the Canary Islands and Turkey.

Jet2 have responded to increased demand for October half-term holidays. They have added more than 7000 seats for last minute breaks in October. Both Jet2 and Jet2 holidays have added seats to the Canary Islands and Turkey.

Additional flights have been scheduled from East Midlands, Leeds-Bradford, Stansted, Belfast International, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle airports. The additional flights will allow holidaymakers to get away and enjoy some sun. Flights have been scheduled to Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and to Dalaman.

The extra seats mean that Jet2 will be offering nearly 200 flights every week to the Canary Islands. Flights are available from a staggering 10 UK airports throughout October. The increase in flights coincides with the October half term.

Speaking of the additional flights Steve Heapy, Jet2 chief executive commented: “The easing of travel restrictions has given people the confidence to plan and look forward to their holidays and this has resulted in phenomenal demand for October breaks.”

He added: “As always, we have been quick to respond to demand by adding additional flights to the Canary Islands and Turkey, offering customers and independent travel agents even more opportunity to enjoy some sunshine.”


