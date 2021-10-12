Police probed after man screaming ‘I’m paraplegic’ dragged from car

Police probed after man screaming ‘I’m paraplegic’ is dragged from a car in the USA.

Police in the United States are investigating a video that shows a black man as he is dragged from his car by officers from Ohio. The man can be seen screaming “I’m paraplegic”.

The footage was taken on a Bodycam. It shows officers from Ohio during a stop that took place in late September. The officers stopped Clifford Owensby. They asked Owensby to get out of his car so they could conduct a drug search.

39-year-old Owensby refused to leave the car saying that he could not use his legs. The officers demanded he get out of the car. Owensby was pulled from the car by his hair and arms. As he was pulled from the car he called for help.

The incident is being investigated by the Dayton Police Department. According to the authorities, Owensby was stopped as he drove away from a house that officers thought was involved in selling drugs. Owensby was discovered with a bag of cash that contained over £16,000 in his car. He has not been charged with any drug-related crimes.

Speaking to The Washington Post Derrick Foward, of the local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People commented: “To pull this man out of the car, by his hair – a paraplegic – is totally unacceptable, inhumane and sets a bad light on our great city of Dayton, Ohio.”

Jerome Dix, president of Dayton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 44 has defended the police officer’s actions. Dix told The Dayton Daily News that the officers had: “followed the law, their training and departmental policies”.

“Sometimes the arrest of noncompliant individuals is not pretty, but is a necessary part of law enforcement to maintain public safety.”

