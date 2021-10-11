Almuñecar ditches architectural barriers to mobility

Almuñecar Town Hall ditches architectural barriers to mobility.

Almuñecar Town Hall is removing architectural barriers and improving mobility on the Avenida de Europa.

Work is being carried out to pave the tree surrounds along the street. Also, kerbs of planters are being removed which had caused pedestrians to fall.

The work is being carried out by students of the construction workshop of the “Empléate” training programme. The students are working to remove architectural barriers caused by the kerbs of the planters located in Avenida Europa.

The Deputy Mayor and head of Training and Employment, Beatriz González visited the works. She explained the difference the improvements would make. She commented: “The removal of the kerb is accompanied by the paving of the planters, which are located on the pavement, thereby, in addition to eliminating the barrier that caused falls, we have gained space for the passage of passers-by, especially if they were carrying pushchairs or wheelchairs.”

Natural conditions for the plants will be maintained including watering.

