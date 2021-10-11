Aid granted to Almuñecar businesses hit by the pandemic

Aid has been granted to hundreds of businesses in Almuñecar and La Herradura that were hit by the coronavirus pandemic and forced to temporarily close.

According to the town hall, 483 local businesses or companies applied for the 700 euro grants. A grand total of 262 applications have been approved. The grants have been approved for those businesses that could prove they were affected by closures late last year.

Councillor Rafael Caballero explained: “A total of 483 applications were submitted, of which 262 were accepted and 121 were excluded for various reasons, including the vast majority because they were businesses that could be open, according to the rules at the time.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The counsellor explained that the town hall had been working hard to process all the documentation that had been received. He commented: “The deadline was also reopened for those who lacked documentation or had to correct it.”

The town hall has a budget of around €250,000 for this aid. It will be handed out to successful applicants throughout October. All the successful applicants will receive up to 700 euros.

According to the town hall: “there were seven sections of eligible expenses, including the purchase of material for the protection of Covid-19 as well as the payment of rents, self-employed fees and supplies.”

The maximum amount of aid that could be approved is 700 euros “for each of the applicants who are owners of the economic activity affected by temporary closures.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.