Water resources in Malaga province are at under half capacity

Water resources in Malaga province are reported to be currently below half of their capacity. This is according to data from the Hidrosur network, as Malaga started its hydrological year on October 1.

Of the seven reservoirs that make up the network, at 40.16 per cent of their capacity, they contain less water than at this time last year. In the recently inaugurated hydrological year, the reservoirs of the province hold 247.75 cubic hectometres, compared to 323.32 one year ago.

As a result, Patricia Navarro, the representative of the Andalucian Government, announced on Tuesday, October 5 that the drought decree – which is not active in the province – would be launched at a time when the use of human consumption was compromised.

If this was to ever occur, pointed out Ms Navarro, then resources such as, among others, the Chillar River, “would become part of the supply network of the municipalities of the Viñuela system”. She added, “like that there are different additional resources that would be added to what is already there urgently, due to the activation of the drought decree”.

Ms Navarro also referred to the management of the current regional Executive, which “has been diligent in taking preventive measures and doing so in advance for several months”. She told how Juanma Moreno, the president of the Board, was present a few months ago at the beginning of the works on the Churriana bypass, which “is currently 60 per cent completed, with a budget of €1.4 million”.

Referencing the Axarquia, the official highlighted, “This will allow water to be pumped from the area where it rains the most, the western part of the province, from the La Concepcion reservoir, to this part of the province, which is the driest”.

Work is underway to repair tunnels and dams in the La Viñuela system

She spoke of emergency works that are currently 30 per cent completed, with a budget of €500,000, repairing tunnels and dams in the La Viñuela system, “We have been doing it for months, and they are repairs that were necessary, because the state of deterioration that those tunnels had was preventing all the water from pouring into the La Viñuela reservoir“.

Concluding, the government official explained how the Andalucian Government is “in a green revolution, which among other things, is going to allow something that we should have planned a long time ago, and that is that the treatment plants are sources of additional water resources for our agriculture”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

