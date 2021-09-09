Juanma Moreno receives his first dose of Covid vaccine

image: junta de andalucia

JUANMA MORENO, the President of the Junta de Andalucia, has received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the La Cartuja vaccination point in Sevilla

Juanma Moreno, the President of the Junta de Andalucia has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine today, Thursday, September 9, at the vaccination point of the La Cartuja Stadium in Sevilla – where he was jabbed along with his 12-year-old son – having previously been unable to get vaccinated until now, due to having contracted Covid before.

After receiving the vaccine, the president has appealed to all Andalucians who still have to receive at least the first dose, a number which is reported to be just under 800,000 people, as he stressed the importance and safety of preparations against the coronavirus.

Mr Moreno announced that in the coming weeks, Andalucia will make an effort to take the vaccine to wherever there are still people waiting to receive it, “We are going to move the Covid trucks, we are going to look for all those who have not yet been vaccinated”, said the president, clearly excited and happy to have finally received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, as reported by malagahoy.es.

