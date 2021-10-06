UK Foreign Office relaxes travel advice for over 30 countries

The UK Foreign Office has relaxed travel advice for over 30 countries.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has today, (Wednesday, October 6) lifted its advice against all but essential travel for over 30 countries and territories.

A spokesman for the FCDO said the change means people will be able to travel to a larger number of destinations “with greater ease”.

“The update comes as part of a simplified system for international travel which has seen the replacement of the traffic light system with a single red list, and reduced testing requirements for eligible fully vaccinated travellers,” he added.

A host of countries are expected to be removed from the UK’s red list later this week following the abolition of the much-criticised government traffic light system.

“The FCDO will no longer advise against travel to non-red list countries on Covid-19 grounds, except in exceptional circumstances such as if the local healthcare system is overwhelmed. Many travel insurance companies use FCDO travel advice as a reference point in their policies – typically excluding cover for places where government advises against essential travel, however, people will now be able to purchase travel insurance for a wider range of destinations across the globe.

“Advice has been lifted in light of the improved public health in many countries and territories, a better understanding of the virus and the decreased risk to British nationals as a result of the vaccine rollout,” said the FCDO statement.

The FCDO also said it will continue to advise against all but essential travel for all red list countries and territories where the risk to British travellers is “unacceptably high.”

