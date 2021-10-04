Tui updates list of cancelled holiday destinations

Tui has issued an updated list of cancelled holiday destinations after the UK’s travel rules changed today.

Tui, the German multinational travel and tourism company, has said that trips to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and Jamaica will continue to be suspended until at least October 16.

Tui flights also remain suspended until October 21 to Cape Verde, Cuba, Dominican Republic and Mexico. Popular with UK holidaymakers, the Turkish gateways of Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum and Izmir will return on October 16.

The list of flight suspensions running until October 31 includes Aruba, Austria, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Marsa Alam in Egypt, Florida, Calabria, Sardinia and Sicily in Italy, America and Girona in Spain, Malta, Montenegro, Thailand and Tunisia.

The operator announced it will continue to run its programme to the Balearic and Canary Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, 12 points in Greece, Naples in Italy, Madeira and Porto Santo, Alicante, Malaga and Reus in mainland Spain, Morocco, Portugal and St Lucia.

“Please note that holiday destinations have their own entry requirements which may vary and we recommend that customers check the FCDO advice for the country they are travelling to,” said Tui UK & Ireland.

New simplified travel rules came into force in the UK today, Monday, October 4, at 04:00 BST. The traffic light system has now been replaced by a single red list- the green and amber lists have been scrapped.

The majority of fully vaccinated travellers arriving from non-red list countries will no longer have to take a test before setting off for the UK. However, those coming from red list destinations must still pay to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.



Testing rules are also being eased for people travelling from non-red list destinations who have been vaccinated in the UK, the EU, the US, or any of 18 other recognised countries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories