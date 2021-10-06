Tina Turner sells her entire music catalogue going back 60 years to BMG for an undisclosed amount.

Music icon Tina Turner has sold all the rights to her music catalogue spanning 60 years. Publisher BMG has taken on the share of her recordings and image management of the ‘queen of rock’n’roll’ in its biggest single artist deal ever, according to a report from CNN.

Legendary singer, Tina Turner, sold the complete rights to her musical hits such as What’s Love Got to Do With It, and Private Dancer, to the music publishing company.

She has also sold her artist’s and writer’s shares of her recordings, as well as the management of her name, image and likeness, in the largest deal struck with a single artist in BMG’s history. The sums involved were not disclosed but are thought to be substantial.

Turner, 81, is the latest big artist to cash in on the rocketing value of evergreen hits in the streaming era, following in the footsteps of Bob Dylan’s $300m deal with Universal Music, and Neil Young’s agreement with the music company Hipgnosis.

The legendary performer has inspired generations of music fans and released a brand new documentary about her life, titled simply, ‘TINA’, on HBO Max, that was called screened on March 27 this year.

The film documentary features concert footage of the iconic singer and photographs of her life that have never been seen before. During the documentary, she opens up on a number of topics relating to her life before and after finding fame and fortune.

