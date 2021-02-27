TINA TURNER’S New Documentary On HBO Max On March 27 Features Never Seen Concert Footage



The legendary performer Tina Turner, now 81-years-of age, has inspired generations of music fans, and now, next month, comes a brand new documentary about her life, titled simply, ‘TINA’, on HBO Max, screening on March 27.

-- Advertisement --



The film documentary features concert footage of the iconic singer, and photographs of her life that have never been seen before, as Tina opens up on a number of topics relating to her life before and after finding fame and fortune.

A trailer released earlier this week was designed to tease viewers, opening with a shot of the present-day Tina sitting in a chair and reflecting on childhood memories, as footage plays from her home state of Tennessee, and she talks of her mother before the footage moves onto clips from Tina’s early career.

Then Tina’s unmistakable voice is heard identifying herself as “a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes”, with her hit ‘Proud Mary’ playing in the background, concluding the voiceover with, “And I’m here for you!”.

The documentary, according to an HBO spokesman, features interviews with Oprah Winfrey, and Academy Award nominee, actress Angela Bassett, who played Tina Turner in ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ in 1993.

Katori Hall, the writer of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2019, will also appear in the film, along with Tina’s husband of eight years, Erwin Bach.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tina Turner’s New Documentary On HBO Max Features Never Seen Concert Footage”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.