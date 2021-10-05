THE Manacor Council has decided that the Porto Cristo Green Point will close its doors on November 1 as it cannot guarantee that environmental standards can be met.

This was supposed to be a temporary siting on privately owned land but has been in place for 11 years without receiving proper planning permission and therefore the Council is unable to invest any funds into upgrading the facility.

There have been complaints about the state of the Green Point from both residents and Seprona as the area is not properly fenced off and has become a dumping ground with non-residents bringing their rubbish to dump which in some cases allows seepage into the subsoil.

Now, in order to ensure some form of service for residents, the Council will reinforce the home collection service for bulky items, increase landfill options and meet with local residents to discuss the future of the service.

It is intended that the area be cleaned up and dangerous rubble removed by Manacor Council workers once the site is officially closed.

