Lucky escape for refuse workers as load starts to smoulder

Inconsiderate dumping caused the fire
THERE was panic in Manacor when the driver of a municipal rubbish lorry noticed on Sunday March 28 that there appeared to be smoke coming from the back of the lorry.

An estimated three tons of waste material had been collected during the morning and it is believed that the fire was caused by some form of inflammable material dumped in one of the waste containers.

Thinking quickly, the crew dumped the contents of the vehicle onto a slip road near the entrance of the Manacor Eco Parc and immediately called the emergency services.

Local Police and fire brigade attended the scene of what became a blazing fire and extinguished it, before clearing the road of all debris.

Thanks to the quick reaction of the crew, their vehicle was undamaged and no-one was injured.


