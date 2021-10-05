Owners of multiple empty flats could face hefty fines in Valencia.

The Valencian government are focusing on “large holders” of empty properties. A new decree has been passed which aims to bring 15,000 to 20,000 empty homes onto the rental market.

According to El Mundo, the Department of Housing’s new decree will see the number of properties available for rent increase. The decree also hopes to pop the price bubble on rental properties too. Penalties for “large holders” of empty homes could reportedly reach a staggering 950,000 euros.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Valencian government is focusing on “large holders”. They consider “large holders” to be people who have more than 10 homes, that are not used.

The regional secretary for Housing, Alejandro Aguilar, explained that “large holders” could see fines for uninhabited homes. This would be where a home is not legally occupied for six months. The fine would come in the form of “rent or a monthly payment” equivalent to that paid for rented public housing with the same number of square metres.

Aguilar said: “The penalties for the empty homes of large tenants will be applied without detriment to the fact that the tax will also be applied to them.”

The Valencian government aim to be able to start taxing large holders of empty properties next year too. The 2022 budget will call for a fee to be paid per square metre. For a property to be considered as uninhabited it will need to have been occupied for more than two years “continuously”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.