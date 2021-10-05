Sánchez announces ‘housing voucher’ for young people worth 250 euros a month.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Tuesday, October 5, that the new housing law will include a voucher to help young people. The “youth housing voucher” aims to help young people become independent and rent somewhere to live.

It is expected that the housing voucher will be worth €250 per month. It is planned to last for two years. The voucher will be aimed at young people between 18 and 35 years of age. The voucher would only be available to those who have an annual income of less than 23,725 euros.

Sánchez confirmed that for the most vulnerable families the housing voucher may be complemented with direct rental aid too. Sanchez spoke in Seville at the 1st Urban Forum of Spain.

“We are going to allocate a public policy to reduce the age of emancipation, which is so unbearably high in our country, so that young people can access decent rental housing with the support and help of the General State Administration,” said the Spanish Prime Minister.

The new housing law will still need to go through several stages before being approved.

