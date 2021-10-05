Katie Piper rushed to hospital for emergency operation

Katie Piper rushed to hospital for emergency life-saving operation after choking on her food.

Katie, 37, was rushed to hospital after she choked on her food. She successfully underwent an emergency operation. The activist and model took to Instagram to share her ordeal.

Katie said: “SO, I choked on some food which led to spasms in my oesophagus, which meant it closed up, meaning I couldn’t swallow even my own saliva and ended up in A&E for an emergency procedure on my oesophagus (not the way to start a week).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I’ve got a long history of treatment with my oesophagus, I’ve got three strictures of tight scar tissue from what happened previously and this is something I’ve been aware of but hasn’t happened in years.

“But, out of surgery and it went very well and I just ate ice cream which felt heavenly!”

Katie added: “Huge thank you to the NHS doctors and nurses that did an incredible job and were so attentive, now for a restful day.”

Katie again thanked the NHS from her hospital bed and shared a video too. Katie said: “It feels so good to be able to drink liquids, oh my god. The NHS are just amazing – amazing nurses and doctors, everybody.”

In total Katie has undergone more than 400 operations after her ex-boyfriend organised for her to be assaulted.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.