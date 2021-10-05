Mossos d’Esquadra officer dies in shocking training accident

Mossos d’Esquadra officer dies in a shocking training accident after a 30-metre fall.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating the accident which happened during a training session taking place underground in caves.

The Directorate General of Police has said that it deeply regrets the death of the officer from the Underground Unit. The officer lost their life this morning after falling around 30 metres. The officer along with others was carrying out training manoeuvres in a cave in the natural park of Sant Llorenç del Montón in Matadepera.

The Mossos d’Esquadra took to Twitter to express their condolences. They said: “We deeply regret the death of our companion in the Subsòl Unit while he was doing caving training in the natural park of Sant Llorenç del Munt in Matadepera.

“Our most sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

“He will always be with us.”

After the accident happened the Emergency services were activated. The Fire Brigade along with a medical helicopter and ground units rushed to the scene of the incident. A psychological support unit has also been activated to assist both the officers who had been training and the officer’s family.

The Mossos d’Esquadra activated the canine unit, the underground unit, and the Mountain intervention unit. The investigation will be handled by the Mountain Intervention Unit.

