Mossos d’Esquadra officer dies in shocking training accident

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Mossos d'Esquadra officer dies in shocking training accident
Image: Twitter

Mossos d’Esquadra officer dies in a shocking training accident after a 30-metre fall.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating the accident which happened during a training session taking place underground in caves.

The Directorate General of Police has said that it deeply regrets the death of the officer from the Underground Unit. The officer lost their life this morning after falling around 30 metres. The officer along with others was carrying out training manoeuvres in a cave in the natural park of Sant Llorenç del Montón in Matadepera.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Mossos d’Esquadra took to Twitter to express their condolences. They said: “We deeply regret the death of our companion in the Subsòl Unit while he was doing caving training in the natural park of Sant Llorenç del Munt in Matadepera.

“Our most sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

“He will always be with us.”


After the accident happened the Emergency services were activated. The Fire Brigade along with a medical helicopter and ground units rushed to the scene of the incident. A psychological support unit has also been activated to assist both the officers who had been training and the officer’s family.

The Mossos d’Esquadra activated the canine unit, the underground unit, and the Mountain intervention unit. The investigation will be handled by the Mountain Intervention Unit.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here