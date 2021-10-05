Good Samaritan hands in more than 1000 euros in Malaga

Good Samaritan hands in more than 1000 euros in Spain’s Malaga.

A Good Samaritan handed in more than 1000 euros in foreign currency along with bank cards that they had found in a folder.

Officers from the Accident Investigation and Attestation Group (GIAA) of the Malaga Local Police were able to locate the owner of the folder. The owner was a 70-year-old Venezuelan woman. Somehow she had lost the folder which contained 1,500 US dollars in 50 and 100 dollar notes. The folder also contained English pounds along with Swiss francs. The total value came to 1,368 euros.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Early in the afternoon on Friday, September 24, a local resident headed to the GIAA premises of the Malaga Local Police station which is located in Llano de la Trinidad. The local woman had discovered a black folder in the area and had decided to make sure that it was returned to its rightful owner. She told the police that there were documents inside.

Local police officers inspected the folder and found that it contained documentation along with a white envelope. The white envelope contained money from various countries. Two bank credit cards were also discovered inside the white envelope.

The officers quickly set about locating the rightful owner of the folder. They soon managed to contact the owner who then made their way to the police station.

The elderly woman had all of her belongings returned to her. She was extremely grateful to the honest lady who had turned in the folder. She was also pleased with the excellent work of the Local police officers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.