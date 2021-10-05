Queen returns to Windsor Castle after summer stay at Scottish retreat

Queen returns to Windsor Castle after her annual summer stay at the Royal family’s Scottish retreat.

After addressing members of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh the 95-year-old monarch headed back to England. She made the 500-mile cross-border trip. According to The Court Circular, she made her return trip to England over the weekend.

After the Queen’s Holyrood visit on Saturday, the Court Circular said: “Her Majesty arrived at Windsor Castle this afternoon.”

Whilst at Holyrood the Queen spoke to members of the Scottish Parliament about her enduring love of the country. The Queen said: “I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always had of our time here.” Sadly, Prince Philip died in April.

The Queen began her visit to the Firm’s Scottish retreat on July 23. She was joined there by other members of the Royal family. This included Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife.

After returning to Windsor Castle the Queen got straight back into Royal engagements. She accompanied Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace for the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay.

The Queen will soon return to Scotland though and is expected to visit for the COP 26 next month.

