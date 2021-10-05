BRITISH Consulate to Balearics gets honourable mention in Tourism Awards for support of joint work with the Government to improve coordination in the pandemic.

At the end of September, the Balearic Government hosted its fifth Tourism Night and for the first time, it took place in Formentera with President Francina Armengol and Minister of Tourism Francina Armengol making the journey from Mallorca.

During her speech at the gala, Armengol celebrated the fact that Tourism Night could be held again after the pandemic, “and 20 months of courage and resilience.” The president thanked “each of the workers in the sector” for their role, who “have done the impossible” to present the Balearic Islands as a safe tourist destination.

There were seven awards which went to different individuals and organisations based in all four islands but there were also two honourable mentions, the first to one hotel group on each of the islands for turning their hotels over for quarantine of those testing positive for Covid-19.

The second named the British Consulate in the Balearics and the British Embassy in Madrid for “their joint work with the Government to improve coordination in the pandemic, a work that allowed progress to be made to maintain connectivity and contribute to reactivation. economic development of the Balearic Islands with one of its main tourist markets.”

