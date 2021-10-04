The Local Police of Malaga welcome 32 new motorcycles to its fleet.

The Local Police of Malaga are continuing with its fleet renewal. On Monday, October 4, 32 motorbikes were presented in a ceremony led by the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre.

The ceremony was also attended by the Councillor for Security, Avelino Barrionuevo and José Fernando Cerezo the chief superintendent of the police force.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new bikes are all from Honda. The model selected is the CB500XA, and all the bikes come fully equipped and are suitable for mixed terrain. The bikes will be able to handle compact dirt tracks as well as standard roads.

Over the last two years, the police force has renewed 77 police motorbikes, including these latest arrivals. A further 33 hybrid four-wheeled vehicles have also been renewed.

The police are also looking to bring in 10 electric bicycles to help police bicycle lanes and pedestrian areas. The electric bicycles will also be used to access difficult to access areas.

The new motorbikes have involved an investment from the Malaga Town Council of 281,929 euros. All the bikes have been adapted to suit police requirements and come in at a price of nearly 9,000 euros each.

The bikes are well equipped and come with high-intensity LED-type emergency lighting systems. They also come complete with new corporate signage for the police.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.