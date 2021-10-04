Stunning Christmas light displays are being erected in Alicante. Over 2 million LEDs are set to bring cheer this Christmas across Alicante.

Hundreds of squares and streets in Alicante will be decorated with Christmas lights this year. The budget for this year’s lights has increased by around 100,000 euros. The displays are sure to be spectacular.

The City Council in Alicante has already begun the installation of the Christmas lights in the city centre. This year the decorations will include new motifs and even giant decorations too. Over 800 arches of Christmas lights are planned for Alicante.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



If everything goes to plan the lights will be turned on at the end of November to welcome in Christmas early.

The councillor for Infrastructures, José Ramón González said that for the first time Alicante “will have new motifs and giant walkable decorations in two emblematic places such as the Town hall Plaza, and new garlands on the palm trees in the Plaza de Luceros”.

The installation work began in September to check the electrical installation points for the lights. This year’s contract for the Christmas lights has been awarded to Iluminaciones Ximénez. The company will be responsible for the installation, maintenance and dismantling of the lights. The Christmas lights have an annual budget of 343,000 euros.

According to the City Council, it is: “bringing forward the installation and lighting of the lights to November in order to support the commercial and hospitality sector, with the aim of providing an incentive to bring forward Christmas shopping, and thus encourage citizens to come and visit the lights.”

González said: “this year we have reinforced the lighting with more arches, and we hope to have everything ready and finished in November so that we can enjoy a very emotional and long-awaited Christmas”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.